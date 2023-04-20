Amritpal's aide nabbed from Faridkot

Amritsar, April 19
The Amritsar police have arrested a supporter of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh. He has been identified as Gurbhej Singh, a resident of Faridkot district.
He was arrested in connection with the Ajnala clash when Amritpal, along with his armed supporters, had stormed the Ajnala police station on February 23. Six police officials, including SP Jugraj Singh, were injured in the incident.
Gurbhej was produced in the court and sent to one-day police remand. The police have arrested over 20 persons since the crackdown was launched against Amritpal and his supporters on March 18.
Even after a month, separatist leader Amritpal is evading arrest.
