Home / Punjab / Amritpal's aide remanded in 5-day police custody

Amritpal's aide remanded in 5-day police custody

Fauji was brought back from Dibrugarh jail
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
Varinder Singh Fauji. File
Varinder Singh, alias Fauji, a close aide of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, was produced in the Ajnala sub-divisional court here on Thursday which has remanded him to five day police custody.

Varinder was brought to Punjab from the Dibrugarh Central Jail, Assam, after expiry of his detention period under the National Security Act on Wednesday.

DSP (Rural police) Gurvinder Singh said the police had sought a seven-day police remand but the court granted five-day custody.

He said Varinder, a resident of Jodh Singh Wala in Tarn Taran, had left the Army and was deployed in personal security of Amritpal. He said the police had seized a firearm from him when he was arrest in March 2023.

Varinder was also the part of the mob that had stormed the Ajnala police station in February 2023 to get their associate Lovepreet Singh, alias Toofan, of Gurdaspur released in an attempt to murder case.

According to the police, Varinder's arms licence, which was issued in Jammu and Kashmir, was cancelled following the Ajnala clash.

He would now be produced in the court on April 1.

Earlier, the police had brought seven associates of Amritpal, who were lodged in the Dibrugarh jail, along with him.

