The family members and political group leader of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP and Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD) chief Amritpal Singh have decided to put the cremation of his grandmother, Charan Kaur, on hold for three days, to press the authorities for the release of jailed MP on parole to attend her last rites.

Charan Kaur (87) passed away after a prolonged illness.

Also read: Amritpal Singh's ailing grandmother dies just days after 10-minute video call from jail

Confirming this Amritpal’s father, Tarsem Singh, said the family was awaiting the government’s response. “My brother is in Bathinda jail, while Amritpal’s brother is also in jail. We are considering all options. We have decided to keep the body for three days and wait for the government to act,” he said.

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Meanwhile, a delegation of AD-WPD leaders is set to meet Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and urge him to expedite the process of granting parole to the jailed MP and his relatives on humanitarian grounds.

Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali questioning the government’s approach.

Ayali said Amritpal was an elected Member of Parliament and had been voted to power by the people of his constituency. “If a controversial Dera chief facing murder and rape charges can be granted frequent paroles and furloughs, what is the problem in granting bail to a leader who has been elected by the people of his constituency to attend the cremation of his grandmother,” he asked.

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He further questioned why rules were allegedly relaxed for the Dera Sirsa chief but applied rigidly to Sikh prisoners.

“People of Punjab are watching, and both the BJP and AAP will have to pay a heavy price for this during elections,” Ayali said.

Tarsem Singh also criticised the denial of parole to his son, pointing out that Amritpal had earlier sought permission to attend a Lok Sabha session to raise issues concerning his constituency.

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“He is not even being released after the NIA stated that his custody was no longer required. He has log his grandmother. It is an emotional moment for the family,” he said.