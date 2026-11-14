Amritpal’s family to bear travel, airfare costs of MP and 5 police personnel for attending Charan kaur’s cremation

Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh’s family will have to bear not only his travel and “airfare” expenses but also the cost of ferrying five Punjab Police personnel accompanying him from Dibrugarh jail to Punjab for performing his grandmother’s last rites.

Dakha MLA and key Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD) leader Manpreet Singh Ayali, who has objected to the move, confirmed that the family had been asked to bear the expenses of transporting the MP under police custody.

The expenses will include Amritpal’s travel costs as well as those of the five security personnel accompanying him during his visit to his native village to attend the last rites of his grandmother, Charan Kaur (84), who died on November 8.

“A conservative total expenditure on travel is estimated at Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. The family has been asked to bear the cost. Amritpal is not an ordinary person. He is an elected representative. The family has been told to pay not only for his travel but also for the travel and food expenses of the security personnel,” Ayali said.

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The Amritsar Special Court on Friday allowed Amritpal a three-hour custodial visit to attend his grandmother’s cremation. As per the initial order, he was to be brought to his native village, Jallupur Khera, under tight police security on November 14 and allowed to remain there from noon to 3 pm before being taken back to jail.

However, his counsel Harjot Singh Mann later moved an application seeking modification of the order, requesting that the visit be rescheduled to November 17. He argued that reaching Punjab from Dibrugarh jail by Saturday noon would not be practical given the distance and the formalities involved.

The application was kept pending, and the date of the one-day custodial parole will now be decided by the Amritsar court on November 16.

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The family has confirmed that the cremation of Charan Kaur will taken place only at Amritpal’s arrival.

Amritpal has been lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail since April 2023. He was initially detained under the National Security Act (NSA), which was withdrawn a few months ago.

His possible return to Punjab after nearly three-and-a-half years has also acquired political significance, with his party, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, preparing to contest the 2027 Assembly elections. His presence in the state could have an impact on the political atmosphere.

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The Punjab Government had raised law-and-order concerns over his temporary release but supported his plea on humanitarian grounds. It, however, submitted a detailed set of conditions to the court governing his participation in the last rites.