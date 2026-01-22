Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leader and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh said on Thursday that all Panthic parties should unite, excluding those accused in sacrilege incidents. Notably, Amritpal is currently detained in the Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA).

Advertisement

Responding to reports that the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) may forge an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Tarsem Singh said they had neither met SAD leaders nor held talks with them. “We have never met them nor held talks. Still, a leader has given such a statement. There should be unity among Panthic parties who believe in the Panth, excluding those accused in sacrilege incidents. We’ll try to contact such parties for unity,” he told mediapersons.

Advertisement

Tarsem Singh alleged the state government was preventing Amritpal from speaking in the Lok Sabha. “The state government fears that if Amritpal speaks even once in the Lok Sabha, the ruling AAP will face its worst defeat ever in the coming elections,” he said.

Advertisement

He criticised SGPC for not conducting a probe into the missing ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib. He condemned Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s recent statement on the issue and criticised the state government over the law and order situation in the state.