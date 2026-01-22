DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Amritpal’s father calls for Panthic unity, slams govt over Khadoor Sahib MP's NSA detention

Amritpal’s father calls for Panthic unity, slams govt over Khadoor Sahib MP's NSA detention

There should be unity among Panthic parties who believe in the Panth, excluding those accused in sacrilege incidents

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:08 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leader and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh.
Advertisement

Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leader and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh said on Thursday that all Panthic parties should unite, excluding those accused in sacrilege incidents. Notably, Amritpal is currently detained in the Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA).

Advertisement

Responding to reports that the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) may forge an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Tarsem Singh said they had neither met SAD leaders nor held talks with them. “We have never met them nor held talks. Still, a leader has given such a statement. There should be unity among Panthic parties who believe in the Panth, excluding those accused in sacrilege incidents. We’ll try to contact such parties for unity,” he told mediapersons.

Advertisement

Tarsem Singh alleged the state government was preventing Amritpal from speaking in the Lok Sabha. “The state government fears that if Amritpal speaks even once in the Lok Sabha, the ruling AAP will face its worst defeat ever in the coming elections,” he said.

Advertisement

He criticised SGPC for not conducting a probe into the missing ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib. He condemned Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s recent statement on the issue and criticised the state government over the law and order situation in the state.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts