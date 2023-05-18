 Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal’s parents meet him at Dibrugarh jail : The Tribune India

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal’s parents meet him at Dibrugarh jail

Tarsen Singh and Balwinder Kaur landed at Dibrugarh airport earlier on Thursday from where they went straight to the jail where they met their son after obtaining necessary permission from the jail authorities

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal’s parents meet him at Dibrugarh jail

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh and mother Balwinder Kaur arrive to meet their son, in Dibrugarh, on Thursday, May 18, 2023. PTI



IANS

Guwahati, May 18

The parents of self-styled Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh met him at the Dibrugarh central jail on Thursday, a prison official said.

The Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief has been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail since April 23 after he was taken into custody from Rhode village in Punjab’s Moga district.

The parents of Amritpal — Tarsen Singh and Balwinder Kaur — landed at the Dibrugarh airport earlier on Thursday from where they went straight to the jail where they met their son after obtaining necessary permission from the jail authorities.

On May 4, Amritpal’s wife Kiranpal Kaur had met him at the Dibrugarh jail. She was accompanied by the family members of Amritpal’s aide Daljit Singh Kalsi, who is also lodged in the same prison.

Notably, nine other associates of Amritpal, including his close aide Papalpreet and uncle Harjit Singh, are also lodged at the Dibrugarh jail since March. According to jail sources, the radical preacher has been lodged in a separate cell. He has already been interrogated by central agency officers.

#Amritpal Singh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-born police officer Pratima Bhullar Maldonado becomes highest-ranking South Asian woman in NYPD

2
Chandigarh

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

3
Nation

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

4
Punjab

High-velocity winds affect power supply in parts of Punjab

5
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

6
Nation EXPLAINER

Why was Kiren Rijiju replaced? ‘Victory of the judicial system’, claims opposition

7
Nation

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

8
World

US court allows 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

9
Delhi

Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi

10
Punjab

Jalandhar: Rs 3 per kg, growers refuse to harvest capsicum

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Top News

Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry

Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry

Decision taken hours after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju w...

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Bikaner MP Meghwal assigned independent charge as Minister o...

Supreme Court stays West Bengal Government order banning film ‘The Kerala Story’

Supreme Court directs West Bengal government to lift ban on ‘The Kerala Story’, ensure safety of moviegoers

A three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud also asks Tami...

Supreme Court refuses to overturn Patna HC order suspending caste survey in Bihar

Supreme Court refuses to overturn Patna HC order suspending caste survey in Bihar

Patna HC had directed state government to immediately stop c...

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

MLAs’ support and mass appeal favour Siddharamaiah, swearing...


Cities

View All

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

‘Kidnapped’ Amritsar girl found dead, stepmother held

Farmers’ bodies, literary forums come in support of writer Dr Navsharan Singh

Paddy transplantation across fence to begin after June 10

PPBM members meet DETC over verification of GST dealers

Revenue Dept, ministerial staff on 2-day strike

Bathinda: Revenue Dept, ministerial staff on 2-day strike

SC panel issues notice to Bathinda admn

BJP’s Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria dies at 72

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

CITCO plans to let pvt player run ‘loss-making’ Mermaid

Overhead cables: Chandigarh's southern sectors bear brunt; RWAs for regular inspections

Speeding car kills vendor, injures six

SBSI Airport: April sees highest monthly footfall in 5 years

Video shows bus not halting for women at bus stop, Delhi govt suspends driver

Video shows bus not halting for women at bus stop, Delhi govt suspends driver

Student shoots dead his female friend, kills himself at Greater Noida university

Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi

Supreme Court seeks ED’s reply on bail plea of ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money-laundering case

15 shanties gutted in Shastri Park slum fire

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Jalandhar: Rs 3 per kg, growers refuse to harvest capsicum

Aggrieved local industrialists fail to meet CM

AAP floods city with event hoardings, faces backlash

AAP's return gift: Rs 95 cr to 'make Jalandhar shine'

Work to revamp city rly station at ~529 crore picks up pace

Work to revamp city rly station at Rs 529 crore picks up pace

Servant decamps with Rs 2.25 lakh, gold jewellery from Sec 32 house

Hit by speeding truck, 13-yr-old student dies

Vigilance Bureau arrests ASI for taking Rs 9,000 bribe

Bookie held for betting on cricket matches

Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Patiala: Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Patiala gurdwara shooting: SGPC to give free legal aid to suspect

Patiala: Committee protests arrest of members

Scooterist dies in accident

Patiala residents saved over Rs 300 cr with zero power bill: Jouramajra