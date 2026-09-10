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Home / Punjab / Amritpal’s party appoints Lakha Sidhana as Maur in-charge

Amritpal’s party appoints Lakha Sidhana as Maur in-charge

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:21 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), led by Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, today appointed gangster-turned-politician Lakha Sidhana as in-charge of the Maur Assembly segment.

Besides, the outfit also declared Mandeep Singh Sidhu, brother of the late activist Deep Sidhu, in charge for the Talwandi Sabo segment. Mandeep’s entry into the electoral fray carries symbolic weight, rooted in the legacy of his late brother Deep Sidhu, who became a prominent voice of Punjab’s identity and rights.

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Sidhana, 46, once faced nearly two dozen cases ranging from murder and extortion to booth capturing during elections.

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His political journey started in 2012 when he contested the Rampura Phul Assembly seat on the ticket of the People’s Party of Punjab (PPP), formed by Manpreet Singh Badal, who is now a senior BJP leader. Considered a close confidant of SAD (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann, Sidhana parted ways with him recently.

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