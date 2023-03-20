Amritpal’s uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar: Police

PTI

Chandigarh, March 20

‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver have surrendered before the police in Jalandhar while Amritpal is still on the run, police said on Monday.

Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near a gurdwara in Mehatpur area in Jalandhar on Sunday night, Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swarandeep Singh said.

The hunt for Amritpal, however, is still on, the SSP said.

The state police has so far arrested 112 supporters of Amritpal. On Sunday, it conducted flag marches and searches across the state in their manhunt for Amritpal.

The day before, the Punjab government launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and his ‘Waris Punjab De’, with the police arresting 78 members of the outfit on that day.

Amritpal, however, escaped after his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

The Mercedes that Amritpal fled in has also been seized by the police from the Bulandpur naka at Mehatpur.

A licensed .32 bore weapon has also been seized from the Mercedes, the SSP said.

Rs 1 lakh in cash was also seized from the car. With TNS