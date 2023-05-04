Amritpal's wife Kiranpal Kaur meets him in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail

IANS
Dibrugarh, May 4
Kiranpal Kaur, the wife of pro-Khalistan leader and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, met him at Dibrugarh Central Jail where he is currently lodged, said a police officer.
According to police sources, Kiranpal Kaur was accompanied by family members of Amritpal's aide Daljit Singh Kalsi, who is also lodged in the same jail.
Kalsi's wife and daughter met him at the Dibrugarh jail.
They meet the inmates after receiving approval from the jail authority.
Earlier, last week, members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and relatives of a few associates of Amritpal Singh came to Dibrugarh central jail to meet the arrested men.
SGPC advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka then said: "We have come here with the family members of the detainees. Now there are ten detainees; eight family members of them have arrived."
Asked about the current situation in Punjab, Sialka said, "The situation is good there. The by-elections are coming up in Punjab, and these things were done by the government to get political mileage. Nothing else." Notably, the SGPC is also preparing to challenge the arrests of Amritpal Singh and his associates under the National Security Act (NSA) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
