Amritsar airport gets bomb threat

After the Golden Temple, Sri Guru Ram Dass Ji International Airport here has received a bomb threat.
Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed it. Police sources said a threat letter was received at the airport’s email last morning.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement