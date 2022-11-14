Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport on road to recovery

Amritsar, November 13

Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport is gradually recovering from the impact of economic downturn due to Covid-19 pandemic as new flights are being added for international and national destinations. There will be direct flights for nine international destinations and more flights will be added for domestic destinations this winter.

SpiceJet has commenced regular flights to Rome and Milan this week. In a week, there will be two flights between Amritsar and Rome, and three flights between Amritsar and Milan. Air India will increase frequency of its Amritsar to Birmingham flight from present twice a week to thrice a week from November 16.

People associated with the aviation industry said they were awaiting resumption of flights from Amritsar-Ashgabat by Turkmenistan Airlines, Amritsar-Tashkent by Uzbekistan Airways and Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia.

Ritu Sharma, officiating airport director, said the airport was gradually moving towards the pre-Covid status of flights. — TNS

Nine flights on Delhi route

Nine flights are being operated between Amritsar and Delhi. IndiGo has maximum four daily flights on the route followed by three daily flights by Air India and two by Vistara.