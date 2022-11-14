Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport on road to recovery

Amritsar, November 13
Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport is gradually recovering from the impact of economic downturn due to Covid-19 pandemic as new flights are being added for international and national destinations. There will be direct flights for nine international destinations and more flights will be added for domestic destinations this winter.
SpiceJet has commenced regular flights to Rome and Milan this week. In a week, there will be two flights between Amritsar and Rome, and three flights between Amritsar and Milan. Air India will increase frequency of its Amritsar to Birmingham flight from present twice a week to thrice a week from November 16.
People associated with the aviation industry said they were awaiting resumption of flights from Amritsar-Ashgabat by Turkmenistan Airlines, Amritsar-Tashkent by Uzbekistan Airways and Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia.
Ritu Sharma, officiating airport director, said the airport was gradually moving towards the pre-Covid status of flights. — TNS
Nine flights on Delhi route
Nine flights are being operated between Amritsar and Delhi. IndiGo has maximum four daily flights on the route followed by three daily flights by Air India and two by Vistara.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy
The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Air quality in Delhi remains very poor
The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309