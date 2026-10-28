Amritsar: Army man held in arms supply case

An Army soldier on leave was arrested by the Amritsar (Rural) police for his alleged involvement in an illegal arms supply network, while six other persons were held in three separate operations in which the police seized 14 pistols and 20.130 kg of heroin.

The soldier, Yudhvir Singh (22), a resident of Ranike village, was arrested by a joint team of the CIA, Amritsar Rural, and the Gharinda police. A .30-bore pistol was seized from his possession.

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In another operation, the Gharinda police intercepted Uday (19) and Patras (19), both residents of Mastgarh in Tarn Taran, while they were allegedly heading towards Khemkaran after retrieving a consignment dropped by a drone. The police seized 10 pistols, including one 9-mm pistol and nine .30-bore pistols.

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In another operation, the Gharinda police arrested Sajan Singh (19) and Sahilpreet (20), both residents of Naraingarh, and seized 20.130 kg of heroin from their possession, he said.

In the fourth operation, a joint team of the Special Cell, Amritsar Rural, and the Kathu Nangal police arrested Jarmanjot Singh (20), a resident of Sialka village, and Sahibnoor Singh (21), a resident of Jujhar Singh Nagar in Batala. Two pistols were seized from them.

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DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations had revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with a foreign-based handler.

Amritsar Rural SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said four separate cases had been registered.