Amritsar-based artist paints US President Joe Biden's portrait ahead of G20 summit

ANI

Amritsar, September 5

Ahead of the G20 Summit being hosted by India in New Delhi, an Amritsar-based artist painted a portrait of US President Joe Biden to welcome him to the auspicious event.

Jagjot Singh made a 7ft by 5ft hand-made painting of the US President in Amritsar, to welcome him to India for the G20 Summit.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “He (Joe Biden) is coming to India for the first time after becoming US President. When PM Modi went to the US, he got a rousing welcome. That time, I made up my mind that whenever the US President comes to India, I will make his painting.”

He said it took 10 days to paint the portrait with acrylic colours.

#WATCH | Punjab: A 7ft by 5ft hand-made painting of US President Joe Biden made by Dr Jagjot Singh in Amritsar, to welcome him in India for the G20 Summit. pic.twitter.com/D76sL3n1Rz — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

Singh has also painted portraits of President Droupadi Murmu and former Indian presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil, for which he received appreciation letters.

US President Joe Biden is slated to be in India this week to attend the G20 Summit.

#G20 #Joe Biden