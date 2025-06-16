Amritsar-based social media influencer Deepika Luthra has received a death threat through an email allegedly sent in the name of banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

The police said they were verifying the content of the email, which also mentioned the name of another social media influencer, Preet Jatti.

Amritpal Sing Mehron, the prime accused in the murder case of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, had also issued a warning to Luthra over alleged “vulgar” content.

The cyber cell of the Amritsar police had also registered a case against Mehron. The city police have provided security personal to Luthra and her family.

In the email, the sender said that Luthra was still uploading objectionable videos and asked her not to come out of her residence. The sender said they had been keeping an eye on her and “would kill her whenever they got an opportunity”.

The email mentioned that Sudhir Suri, a Hindu leader, was shot dead in broad daylight during a protest in the presence of his security cover.