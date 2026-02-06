DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Blind murder case cracked in 48 hours, key accused held

Amritsar: Blind murder case cracked in 48 hours, key accused held

Police say said two to three more suspects are believed to be involved in the crime, and efforts are underway to arrest them

PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 06:39 PM Feb 06, 2026 IST
Image used for representational purpose only.
The Government Railway Police (GRP), Amritsar, has solved a blind murder case within 48 hours with the arrest of the prime accused.

The deceased was identified as Anu Verma (33), a resident of Batala Road, Amritsar. Police said that during the investigation, the main accused, Pankaj — also a resident of Batala Road — was also arrested.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a dispute over Rs 5,000 allegedly led to the murder.

Sukhwinder Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), GRP police station, said two to three more suspects are believed to be involved in the crime, and efforts are underway to arrest them.

Sharing details, the police said they received information about a body lying on the railway tracks on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The body bore sharp-edged injury marks. Investigators suspect that the accused dumped the body on the railway lines in an attempt to dispose of it and mislead the police.

Balwinder Singh of the Bureau of Investigation said the breakthrough was achieved through a combination of technical surveillance and professional investigative work.

“The prime accused, Pankaj, has been arrested and has confessed to the crime,” he said, adding that the weapon used in the murder is yet to be recovered.

The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to two days of police custody. Further investigation is in progress to apprehend the remaining suspects.

