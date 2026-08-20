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Home / Punjab / Amritsar cops bust 8 drug, arms networks; 17 arrested

Amritsar cops bust 8 drug, arms networks; 17 arrested

15 pistols, 10 kg heroin, 1.4kg ICE, Rs12.95 lakh drug money seized

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:04 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Amritsar Commissionerate Police addresses media on Wednesday
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The Amritsar Commissionerate and rural police have busted eight criminal networks by arresting 17 persons and seizing a large cache of drugs and weapons. The seizures included 15 illegal pistols, over 10 kg of heroin, 1.476 kg of ICE (methamphetamine), seven live cartridges and Rs 12.95 lakh in drug money.

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The seizures were made in three cases by the commissionerate police and five cases by the rural police. Investigations point to the alleged use of drones and foreign-based handlers to supply drugs and arms to local gangs.

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Police Commissioner and DIG (Border Range) Harmanbir Singh Gill said the commissionerate police arrested nine persons in three cases, seizing eight pistols, 8.536 kg heroin, Rs 12.95 lakh, four live cartridges and a motorcycle.

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In a case registered at the Cantonment police station, four accused (Darshan Singh, alias Channa, Satnam Singh, Mahabir Singh and Lovepreet Singh) were arrested and six pistols seized from them. Gill said three of them were allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers who used drones to deliver arms. All had previous criminal records.

In two separate cases, the Chheharta police arrested five persons (Harman Singh, Narinder Singh, Karan Singh, Gurjant Singh, alias Khudha and Gurpreet Singh) and seized 8.536 kg heroin, two pistols, four live cartridges, and Rs 12.95 lakh. The police said the accused were allegedly linked to a foreign handler who coordinated drone drops of heroin and weapons.

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Meanwhile, the Amritsar (Rural) police arrested eight persons in five cases registered at Ramdas, Tarsikka, Jandiala and Gharinda police stations. The seizures included seven pistols, three live cartridges, 1.5 kg of heroin and 1.476 kg of ICE. Among the weapons were three foreign-made pistols and four country-made .30-bore pistols.

Those arrested included Sikander Singh, Avinash Kumar, Ajub Singh, Sikander Singh, Navjot Singh, Karandeep Singh, Mangaldeep Singh, and Arjan Singh. Gill said investigations would focus on the role of foreign handlers and the networks used to smuggle drugs and arms into the state.

The Amritsar Commissionerate and rural police have busted eight criminal networks by arresting 17 persons and seizing a large cache of drugs and weapons. The seizures included 15 illegal pistols, over 10 kg of heroin, 1.476 kg of ICE (methamphetamine), seven live cartridges and Rs 12.95 lakh in drug money.

The seizures were made in three cases by the commissionerate police and five cases by the rural police. Investigations point to the alleged use of drones and foreign-based handlers to supply drugs and arms to local gangs.

Police Commissioner and DIG (Border Range) Harmanbir Singh Gill said the commissionerate police arrested nine persons in three cases, seizing eight pistols, 8.536 kg heroin, Rs 12.95 lakh, four live cartridges and a motorcycle.

In a case registered at the Cantonment police station, four accused (Darshan Singh, alias Channa, Satnam Singh, Mahabir Singh and Lovepreet Singh) were arrested and six pistols seized from them. Gill said three of them were allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers who used drones to deliver arms. All had previous criminal records.

In two separate cases, the Chheharta police arrested five persons (Harman Singh, Narinder Singh, Karan Singh, Gurjant Singh, alias Khudha and Gurpreet Singh) and seized 8.536 kg heroin, two pistols, four live cartridges, and Rs 12.95 lakh. The police said the accused were allegedly linked to a foreign handler who coordinated drone drops of heroin and weapons.

Meanwhile, the Amritsar (Rural) police arrested eight persons in five cases registered at Ramdas, Tarsikka, Jandiala and Gharinda police stations. The seizures included seven pistols, three live cartridges, 1.5 kg of heroin and 1.476 kg of ICE. Among the weapons were three foreign-made pistols and four country-made .30-bore pistols.

Those arrested included Sikander Singh, Avinash Kumar, Ajub Singh, Sikander Singh, Navjot Singh, Karandeep Singh, Mangaldeep Singh, and Arjan Singh. Gill said investigations would focus on the role of foreign handlers and the networks used to smuggle drugs and arms into the state.

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