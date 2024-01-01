Amritsar cops bust drug, arms racket run from US

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 31

The City police unearthed a drugs and arms racket being run by USA-based smuggler Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu Muhawa, with the arrest of two persons here today. Around 19 kg heroin, seven sophisticated weapons and Rs 23 lakh drug money were seized from them.

Those arrested were identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Laddi, of Guru Ki Wadali and Roshan of Haer village here. This is one of the major drug seizures in the city area over the past several years.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said besides contraband and drug money, the police also seized three .30 bore pistols, three .32 bore pistol, one 9 mm Glock pistol, Pakistan-manufactured ammunition, a cash counting machine and some drone equipment from the accused. A Hyundai Verna car (PB-06-BB-4064) being used to supply the heroin consignment was also impounded.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in touch with USA-based smuggler Mannu Muhawa and were supplying heroin across the state after smuggling it from Pakistan.

“Apart from investigating various linkages, the police teams are also trying to ascertain the financial trail,” Bhullar said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abhimanyu Rana said the CIA staff received reliable inputs that some associates of smugglers Mannu Mahawa had received a heroin consignment smuggled from Pakistan and that they were on way to deliver it to their accomplices.

“Acting promptly, the police carried out special checking in the Islamabad area and arrested both accused while they were waiting for someone to deliver the consignment,” he said, adding efforts were being made to ascertain the total quantity of narcotics and weapons seized so far.

