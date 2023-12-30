Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train flagged off

Amritsar, December 30
The people of Punjab got a gift on New Year’s Eve as Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on Saturday.
The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually from Ayodhya.
On this occasion, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit was among those present at the Amritsar Railway Station.
Modi on Saturday inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and flagged off two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains, some of them virtually.
Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who was also present on this occasion, said the introduction of Vande Bharat train from here will facilitate various categories of people, including businessmen and traders.
The train also halted at Phagwara junction, where hundreds of BJP workers and locals were present at the railway station when it arrived.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates Ayodhya airport, railway station; flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, 7 other trains
Lays foundation stone of development projects
WFI row: Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards; leaves them on Kartavya Path in New Delhi
The awards were later picked up by Delhi Police
Major blow to Imran Khan as Pakistan poll body rejects nomination papers for 2024 General Election
The objections, raised by PML-N’s Naseer, had referred to Kh...
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia quizzed for over 4 hours in drugs case
Majithia had earlier appeared before SIT on December 18 and ...
Rajasthan Cabinet expanded; Kirodi Lal Meena, Rajyavardhan Rathore among 22 sworn in as ministers
Of these, 12 sworn in as Cabinet ministers and 10 as ministe...