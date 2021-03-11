Amritsar: Don't mingle with Pak locals, pilgrims told

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 26

Ahead of Sikh pilgrimage in June, the Centre has warned visitors from accepting personal hospitality offered by Pakistani citizens.

As per information, the Centre has communicated to the chief secretaries of all states and the SGPC to issue directions to the visitors in this regard. The ministry has also cautioned the pilgrims against mingling with officials of Pakistan intelligence agencies during their trip. SGPC secretary Paramjit Singh Saroa said it was a routine advisory in which directions had been issued to the jatha members.