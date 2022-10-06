Amritsar: Drone-based arms smuggling module busted, 2 arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 5

The police have busted a drone-based arms smuggling module with the arrest of two persons, including a prisoner.

The accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh (lodged at Goindwal Sahib sub-jail) of Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran and Rattanbir Singh (out on bail) of Khemkaran.

The police have seized 10 foreign-made pistols, including five .30 bore (made in China) and five 9 mm (made in the US) along with eight magazines from the duo, besides a cellphone concealed by Jaskaran at his barracks.

Amarjit Singh Bajwa, AIG, Counter Intelligence Amritsar, said Jaskaran was brought on production warrant in a case pertaining to NDPS Act, which was registered in August 2022.

During interrogation, Jaskaran confessed that he was using a cellphone in the jail to contact Pakistan-based smugglers through WhatsApp for smuggling narcotics and ammunition via drones.

The AIG added that Rattanbir used to retrieve the consignments dropped through drones in different border areas. He said consignment of five .30 bore pistols along with four magazines was recovered from Pidhi village on Taran Taran-Ferozepur Road, which was concealed by Rattanbir on the intervening night of September 28 to 29.

The AIG said they had managed to arrest Rattanbir from Khemkaran and seized five more pistols of 9 mm with four magazines, which were concealed by him near a drain at Machhike village in Khemkaran.

A case has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act against Jaskaran and Rattanbir.

