Navjot Sidhu vs Bikram Majithia: Amritsar East may not be cakewalk

GS Paul

Amritsar, February 6

With the Congress high command betting on Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to lead the party in the polls, the situation seems to have become more peculiar for PCC president Navjot Sidhu on his home turf Amritsar East, from where he is competing against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Neck & neck It's a wait and watch scenario. The fight will be neck and neck. One who can garner floating vote will tilt the balance in his favour. Prof Jagroop Singh Sekhon, Ex-head, dept of Political Science, GNDU No impact Channi becoming CM face will not affect Sidhu's position. The state Congress president is an equally influential position. Dinesh Bassi, Congress leader

Experts feel the fight between the two stalwarts will be decided by a very thin margin. Several Congress leaders believe Sidhu’s failure to become the CM face has dented the prospects of it being a ‘one-sided’ affair for him in the constituency.

Prof Jagroop Singh Sekhon, former Head, Department of Political Science, GNDU, said the fence-sitters (the neutral ones) would be the deciding factor in the contest. “It’s a wait and watch scenario. The fight will be neck and neck. Earlier, Sidhu faced ‘soft’ opponents, but this time it won’t be a cakewalk. Sidhu’s recent behaviour and his absence from the constituency, hampering the overall development of the area, may go against him. One who garners the floating vote, which could be allured at the eleventh hour, will tilt the balance in his favour,” he said.

Congress leader Dinesh Bassi said: “This is a Congress-dominated seat and Sidhu has a firm vote bank. Still, it will be naïve to consider any election as a cakewalk.”

Verka-based Sarbjit Singh, an advocate, said Sidhu’s rejection as ‘CM’ candidate would affect his vote bank by 4-5 per cent and put AAP candidate Jeevan Jyot in an advantageous position.

“Disappointment is there as Sidhu was being looked upon as the upcoming CM. On the other hand, the SAD has been contesting for the first time from this constituency. The BJP would secure its vote bank for its candidate Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju and it would be a disadvantage for Majithia. Those who speak about change could opt for AAP this time,” he said.

