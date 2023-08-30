Amritsar farmers fear fall in prices

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, August 29

The Central Government’s rice export curbs have local basmati growers worried, as they had increased the area under the crop this year, anticipating a better price.

In Amritsar district, the area under basmati had increased to 1.42 lakh hectares this year as compared to 50,000 hectares last year after the state government ran an extensive campaign to encourage farmers to grow basmati.

Chief Agriculture Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said, “Of the total 1.80 lakh hectares under paddy in the district, basmati has been cultivated on 1.42 lakh hectares while parmal varieties have been grown on merely 32,000 hectares.”

Last year, farmers fetched prices in the range of Rs 2,900-Rs 3,500 per quintal, encouraging more growers to increase area under basmati.

“During the earlier days of the harvesting it was sold for merely Rs 2200-2500 per quintal. This year, due to the export ban, private buyers would not offer a good price,” said Inderbir Singh, a basmati grower.

Criticising the ban, Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, a Sanyukat Kisan Morcha leader, said: “Basmati grown locally has huge export value. In the absence of any MSP, farmers are unable to get their due. The SKM has demanded an MSP of Rs 4,500 per quintal of basmati.