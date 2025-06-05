Amritsar honour killings: Accused in 3-day police remand

A day after Gurdial Singh allegedly killed his daughter Sukhbir Kaur (20) and her lover Harjoban Singh (22) at Boparai Baj Singh village, family members of the victims performed their last rites on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Raja Sansi DSP Inderjit Singh said bodies had been handed to their respective families and Gurdial had been remanded in three-day police custody.

He said the police had confiscated sharp-edged weapons, including a sword, used in the crime.

Advertisement

Harjoban, who had two acres of land, used to ply tractor-trailer to assist his family. Relatives of Harjoban said though their dream to lead a married life was short-lived, they were united in death.

Sarpanch Gurbhej Singh of Talla village, a relative of Harjoban, claimed that both of them had tied the nuptial knot before being killed. He said “Anand Karaj” of the couple was performed on June 2 and they were taken away from the court when they arrived to register their marriage on June 3. He said Gurdial brutally murdered the couple with sharp-edged weapons. Gurdev Singh, uncle of Harjoban, urged the police to analyse CCTV footage to ascertain whether Gurdial and his aides had forcibly taken away the couple from the court premises.