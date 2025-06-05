DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / Amritsar honour killings: Accused in 3-day police remand

Amritsar honour killings: Accused in 3-day police remand

A day after Gurdial Singh allegedly killed his daughter Sukhbir Kaur (20) and her lover Harjoban Singh (22) at Boparai Baj Singh village, family members of the victims performed their last rites on Wednesday. Raja Sansi DSP Inderjit Singh said...
article_Author
Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:22 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Family members of Harjoban Singh at a hospital in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

A day after Gurdial Singh allegedly killed his daughter Sukhbir Kaur (20) and her lover Harjoban Singh (22) at Boparai Baj Singh village, family members of the victims performed their last rites on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Raja Sansi DSP Inderjit Singh said bodies had been handed to their respective families and Gurdial had been remanded in three-day police custody.

He said the police had confiscated sharp-edged weapons, including a sword, used in the crime.

Advertisement

Harjoban, who had two acres of land, used to ply tractor-trailer to assist his family. Relatives of Harjoban said though their dream to lead a married life was short-lived, they were united in death.

Sarpanch Gurbhej Singh of Talla village, a relative of Harjoban, claimed that both of them had tied the nuptial knot before being killed. He said “Anand Karaj” of the couple was performed on June 2 and they were taken away from the court when they arrived to register their marriage on June 3. He said Gurdial brutally murdered the couple with sharp-edged weapons. Gurdev Singh, uncle of Harjoban, urged the police to analyse CCTV footage to ascertain whether Gurdial and his aides had forcibly taken away the couple from the court premises.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts