Amritsar jail doctor held for supplying heroin to inmates

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 27

The Central Jail authorities have nabbed its medical officer for allegedly supplying drugs to the inmates. Confirming the development on the social media, Minister of Jails Harjot Singh Bains said 194-gm heroin had been seized.

The medical officer has been identified as Dr Davinder Singh. The jail authorities also arrested two inmates to whom he was supplying the drugs. They were later handed over to the Special Task Force (STF) for further probe.

AIG, STF, Rashpal Singh said a case under the NDPS Act had been registered. Jail officials confiscated 100-gm heroin from Dr Davinder, while 94 gm of contraband was seized from his accomplice.