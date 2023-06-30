Amritsar jail gets call-blocking system

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 29

To prevent the unauthorised communications on the high-security Amritsar Central Jail premises that houses cross-border smugglers, notorious criminals, including gangsters and foreign nationals, the government has set up ‘Harmonious’ tele call-blocking system in the complex.

Amritsar was among two districts where the system was installed with Kapurthala Central Jail being the other jail.

The central jail authorities said the system would help in curbing the use of mobile phones by criminals, who were running their network from the jail premises without any hassle.

Close proximity to the newly constructed jail with the densely populated localities has become the bane of the authorities as it allows miscreants to throw drug packets and cellphones in the jail complex with ease. Many mobile phones and other prohibited material have been seized in the past couple of years.

In 2022, the authorities have confiscated 927 cellphones from the jail complex while the figure has reached around 300 this year.

Surinder Singh, Superintendent of Jail, confirmed that the setup had helped in blocking mobile phone signals.

The use of mobile phones had seen a decline, but major effect would be visible once all the cellphones were flushed out of the jail complex. He said the staff had been carrying out search operations in the barracks on a regular basis, leading to the seizure of prohibited materials.

“The Harmonious system blocks all signals from 2G to 5G mobile networks,” said the Jail Superintendent, adding that the system was under trial and it would be fully operational soon.

Though the jail authorities have taken many steps to counter miscreants lodged in the prison, it is found to be inadequate in the absence of modern technology.

Earlier, the government had also contemplated introducing geo-mapping to check smuggling of mobile phones in the central and sub-jails after the AAP government took over. However, it could not see the light of day so far.