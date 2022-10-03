Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Chandigarh, October 2
In the ‘Swachh Survekshan 2022’, Punjab is ranked fifth and topped in north zone in the category of states having over 100 urban local bodies (ULBs). Last year, it stood seventh in this category in which 13 states competed. In the survey, carried out by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Punjab has scored 2935 points across the country.
Among ULBs with a population between 50,000 and 1 lakh in the north zone, Mandi Gobindgarh has been announced the ‘cleanest city’ and Fazilka ‘self-sustainable city.’ In the north zone (25,000-50,000 population category), Nawanshahr got the ‘cleanest city’ tag, Dasuya ‘Award for Citizens Feedback’, Kurali for ‘Innovation and Best practices’ and Nangal was declared ‘self-sustainable city’.
In the towns with 15,000-25,000 population, Moonak has been adjudged the cleanest city. Bhikhi got the award for ‘self-sustainable city’. Jalandhar was ranked eighth cleanest among cantonment boards in the country in the Centre’s annual cleanliness survey, ‘Ferozepur Cantonment was ranked the 12th cleanest, while Amritsar Cantonment was ranked 37th.
In the category of cities having population above 10 lakh, Amritsar secured the 32nd rank compared to 34 last time, whereas Ludhiana slipped to 40th position from 39 last year. From being the country’s third dirtiest city in 2020 to now becoming the second cleanest in the state with a national ranking of 78, Abohar has improved drastically. — TNS
Ferozepur state’s cleanest city
As per the survey, Ferozepur is the state’s cleanest city. DC Amrit Singh said Ferozepur secured AIR 64 in cleanliness, which was a matter of pride for the city
