Amritsar man kills daughter over 'conduct', buries body in backyard

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her father, who then buried her body in a three-foot-deep pit behind their house in the Mattewal police station area here.

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The incident came to light after the victim’s mother, Sarabjit Kaur, grew suspicious when her daughter Navneet Kaur stopped responding to phone calls. According to the mother, Navneet had called her on August 31 and told her that her father was digging a pit on the rear side of the house. She could not contact her daughter thereafter.

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The woman told the police that her husband had been suspicious of their daughter’s conduct and would frequently quarrel with her. She also alleged that he had threatened Navneet and asked her to leave the house.

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The family had reportedly been facing disputes over their elder daughter, who had married after eloping around eight months ago.

According to the police, when Sarabjit reached the spot on Wednesday and noticed fresh earth at the place where her daughter had reportedly said a pit was being dug, her suspicion deepened. She informed the police, following which a JCB was used to excavate the spot, and the body of Navneet Kaur was found.

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Daljit Singh, SHO of the Mattewal police station, said the body had been taken into possession and further proceedings initiated.

He said Sarabjit had given a statement alleging that her husband had killed their daughter. A case has been registered.

The accused allegedly fled after the incident and the police are conducting raids to arrest him. The exact cause of death and circumstances leading to the alleged killing would be established during the investigation and after the post-mortem examination, the SHO said.