Amritsar MC refuses to give land on lease

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 12

Though the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced to instal the electric-vehicle (EV)-charging stations alongside highways in December 2021, no such project has been initiated from Amritsar to Jalandhar, National Highway-1 and other roads of the district.

The government has proposed to instal these EV-charging stations under the Faster Adoption of manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) project of the Department of Heavy Industries.

The Department of Heavy Industries has sanctioned 2,636 charging stations in 62 cities across 24 states and UTs under FAME India scheme phase II. However, Punjab is not included in this list of states.

The EV-charging stations are being allocated under Smart City projects of the Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs.

The Centre had sanctioned 20 EV-charging stations in 10 locations in Amritsar city. But the Amritsar Smart City Limited (ASCL) has failed to set up the stations as the Municipal Corporation declined to provide land on lease to set up the stations.

The government had proposed to set up 20 charging stations for electric vehicles in 10 key locations of the city including Bhandari Bridge, GT Road, Sakatri Bagh and Gol Bagh.

The proposal is still pending with the MC as some MC General House members were opposed to

the move.