Amritsar MC starts process to shift liquor, meat shops from walled city

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation has started the process to shift liquor, tobacco and meat shops from the walled city here. The Amritsar Walled City was notified a holy city by the state government recently.

According to officials, the civic body is considering a plan to shift shops, kiosks and carts selling non-vegetarian food, liquor and tobacco out of the walled city, which houses the Golden Temple.

More than 110 shops, kiosks and carts selling cooked and uncooked non-vegetarian food, alcohol and tobacco products have been found operating in the area.

Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said they had initiated the process to shift meat, fish, tobacco and alcohol shops out of the historic core. “The presence of liquor outlets was negligible as the Excise Department had not issued any liquor vend licences in the walled city,” he added.

Teams had been constituted to communicate government instructions to shopkeepers, he added.