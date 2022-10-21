Amritsar: Of farm fires & mishaps

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, October 20

Apart from being a serious health hazard and a cause of soil and air pollution, the burning of crop residue also leads to numerous road mishaps every harvesting season. The fire in the fields causes a dense smoke in the area hitting visibility on the roads.

Of the several incidents reported every harvesting season, death of Sukhwinder Singh (55) of Jodhpur village on May 4 this year needs special mention as he had even stopped his bike and decided not to commute through the smoke blind caused on the road by a nearby farm fire.

Penalty imposed To date, a penalty of Rs 3.80 lakh has been imposed on the violators. Awareness campaigns are being run extensively and activity in the fields is being monitored. -- Jatinder Singh Gill, chief agri officer

However, the motorcyclist coming from the opposite side was not cautious enough and hit Sukhwinder’s stationed bike at a high speed. While the other biker sustained injuries and was discharged after a few days of hospitalisation, Sukhwinder and his family were not so lucky.

In another accident reported on May 5 this year from Bijliwal village near Batala, two school students had sustained burn injuries as the school bus driver lost control due to heavy smoke and entered burning wheat fields. A major mishap was averted due to the prompt rescue efforts made by local residents as 32 students were on board.

However, no lessons have been learnt from the numerous accidents reported in the recent memory as farm fires in agricultural fields are being reported daily. The rural residents stated that lack of strict action against the violators emboldens others too.

While the district has reported 657 fire incidents so far this year, a visit to the rural areas reveals that there is no decrease in the incidents of stubble-burning.

Chief Agricultural Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said: “To date, a penalty of Rs 3.80 lakh has been imposed on the violators.” Awareness campaigns being run extensively and activity in the fields were being monitored, he added.

#Agriculture #Environment #farm fires #Pollution