Home / Punjab / Amritsar pilot among Jharkhand crash victims

Amritsar pilot among Jharkhand crash victims

Swarajdeep had joined a private firm providing medical emergency services in New Delhi around seven months ago.

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:11 AM Feb 25, 2026 IST
Amrik Singh, father of Captain Swarajdeep Singh, mourns in Amritsar. PTI
City-based pilot Swarajdeep Singh (31) was flying the air ambulance that crashed in Jharkhand. The aircraft reportedly went down while operating a medical emergency flight, leaving no survivors. As news of his death reached home late at night, a pall of gloom descended on the Gobind Nagar area on Sultanwind Road here.
Swarajdeep had joined a private firm providing medical emergency services in New Delhi around seven months ago. Married two years ago, he is survived by his parents, wife and a four-month-old son.

His father Amrik Singh said Swarajdeep had left home for duty just two days ago. “Around 6 pm yesterday evening, he last spoke to his mother and told her he would call again after landing,” he said. According to the family, it was his routine to call before take-off and again after landing. The family waited for his call around 7 pm, but by 10 pm his phone was switched off.

“While waiting for his call and to pass time, I turned on the television. The news of the crash was flashing on the screen,” said the grieving father. He said even after completing his aviation course, Swarajdeep struggled to find employment for a considerable period. About seven months ago, he finally secured a contract with the medical aviation company even as he did not wish to stay away from home.

