Amritsar Police bust arms and drug rackets, 2 arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 31

In a major seizure, the Amritsar city police have busted a drug and arms racket being operated by a US based handler identified as Manpreet singh alias Mannu Muhawa, with arrest of his two accomplices.

According to officials, the accused — Roshan of Haer village and Sandeep alias Laddi of Amritsar city — were arrested and the police team confiscated 19kg heroin, 7 pistols, Rs 23 lakh of drug money besides parts of drone.

Addressing a press conference in this connection, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the CIA team received inputs that associates of Mannu Mahawa had retrieved heroin consignment sent by Pakistan-based smugglers from across the border and were on the way to deliver it to someone.

“Acting promptly, the team from CIA Staff-3 conducted a special police checking in the area and arrested both the accused persons when they were waiting for someone to deliver the consignment,” he added.

Bhullar said a case was registered and further investigation was under way to ascertain the links of the accused persons.