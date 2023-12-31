Amritsar Police bust arms and drug rackets, 2 arrested

Amritsar, December 31
In a major seizure, the Amritsar city police have busted a drug and arms racket being operated by a US based handler identified as Manpreet singh alias Mannu Muhawa, with arrest of his two accomplices.
According to officials, the accused — Roshan of Haer village and Sandeep alias Laddi of Amritsar city — were arrested and the police team confiscated 19kg heroin, 7 pistols, Rs 23 lakh of drug money besides parts of drone.
Addressing a press conference in this connection, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the CIA team received inputs that associates of Mannu Mahawa had retrieved heroin consignment sent by Pakistan-based smugglers from across the border and were on the way to deliver it to someone.
“Acting promptly, the team from CIA Staff-3 conducted a special police checking in the area and arrested both the accused persons when they were waiting for someone to deliver the consignment,” he added.
Bhullar said a case was registered and further investigation was under way to ascertain the links of the accused persons.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by Central Government
Group spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror ...
6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Thirteen workers were sleeping on the premises when the inci...
BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in Bengaluru in tree felling case
Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in forest are...
Mall Road and Ridge abuzz with tourists, Shimla still sees 50-60 per cent occupancy on New Year’s Eve; ‘lowest in 40 years’
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu’s directions not to be harsh...
Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled
16 flights were cancelled due to fog on Saturday