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Home / Punjab / Amritsar police flag bail racket in district courts; probe on

Amritsar police flag bail racket in district courts; probe on

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:12 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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The arrest of two alleged members of a bail racket has set the alarm bells ringing and exposed the re-emergence of gangs arranging bogus surety and securing bails of those arrested in different criminal cases at local courts.

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Two days ago, the police arrested Sukhchain Singh and Heera Singh for helping arrange fake documents and surety. It is being suspected that the duo, along with the other gang members, helped the accused get bail in around 12 criminal cases, though a probe is in progress.

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A police official said they received a tip-off that several such gangs had recently become active in the courts complex. According to police sources, members of these gangs arrange bail for even those whom they don’t know personally, and after getting bail, the accused allegedly abscond.

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The gangs reportedly charge money according to the seriousness of the offence. Some clerks and munshis working in and around the courts complex are suspected of acting as intermediaries by providing information about cases and connecting accused persons with the alleged facilitators.

Earlier, the authorities

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at the courts complex had taken serious action against such persons.

In one such case involving fake bail documents, accused Baljinder Singh of Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, and Harbans Singh and Madan Lal of Ludhiana, who allegedly secured bail in a case involving cheque bounce, embezzlement and fraud, remain untraced. A case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station.

In 2022, the Civil Lines police had registered an FIR on the court directions and named six persons who allegedly furnished fake surety. Their whereabouts are still unknown.

The amount charged for securing bail in minor assault cases by arranging fabricated documents ranges from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. While for murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and POCSO cases, anything between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh is charged.DCP (Law and Order) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said such cases were registered earlier too.

“The accused are being interrogated. Also, the cases

in which they helped accused get bail will also be reviewed,” he added.

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