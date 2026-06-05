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Home / Punjab / Amritsar police raid another SAD leader’s house

Amritsar police raid another SAD leader’s house

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T Velmurugan
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:35 AM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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With the controversy surrounding the arrest of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) activist Jobanpreet Singh by the Majitha police intensifying, the police conducted a late-night raid at the residence of another Akali Dal leader, Inderjit Singh Pandori, in connection with a two-week-old assault case.

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Pandori, a SAD councillor and president of the party’s BC Wing in the Amritsar urban unit, is considered close to senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

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Complainant Lakhwinder Singh alleged that he and his brother were intercepted and assaulted by Pandori and four others on May 19.

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