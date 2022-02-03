Amritsar: SIA of Jammu and Kashmir nabs man for funding terrorists

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 2

After raiding a house in Amritsar, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir reportedly arrested a person, who was allegedly involved in terror funding, on Tuesday night here. The suspect has been identified as Jaideep Dhawan of Pawan Nagar.

Sources claimed that the J&K Police had seized Rs 42 lakh hawala money from Nagrota on November 16. The police claimed that the money was being pumped in the Valley for militants. The SIA got the transit remand of Jaideep from the Mohkampura police station. The SIA also reportedly carried out raids in other two locations of Punjab and Haryana and nabbed two more persons.