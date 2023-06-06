Amritsar woman pilgrim killed in Uttarakhand avalanche, five rescued

Amritsar, June 5
A woman from Amritsar lost her life while five persons accompanying her were rescued after an avalanche struck near Atlakoti in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.
The two families hailing from Amritsar district were coming down after paying obeisance at the shrine.
A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) could not trace Kamaljit Kaur, but rescued her husband, two daughters and another couple. They were brought down to Ghangria.
Gurdwara Sri Gobind Ghat manager Sewa Singh said around 10 pilgrims, while returning from the shrine on Sunday evening, stopped to click photos when the avalanche struck.
“Rescue teams from the SDRF, the ITBP and the gurdwara rushed to the spot. While five persons were safely rescued, Kamaljit fell down. Her body was recovered the next morning,” he said.
Meanwhile, the yatra was resumed after the authorities concerned gave the nod and snow was cleared from the path leading to the shrine.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer
Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...
Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up
Rubbish reports of their withdrawal from protest
Services resume at Balasore crash site
Puri Vande Bharat 1st passenger train to run on restored tra...
IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10
PGI 2nd best medical institute after AIIMS-Delhi; PU slips t...
India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM
Says world paying price for wrong policies of some developed...