Amritsar woman pilgrim killed in Uttarakhand avalanche, five rescued

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 5

A woman from Amritsar lost her life while five persons accompanying her were rescued after an avalanche struck near Atlakoti in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

The two families hailing from Amritsar district were coming down after paying obeisance at the shrine.

A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) could not trace Kamaljit Kaur, but rescued her husband, two daughters and another couple. They were brought down to Ghangria.

Gurdwara Sri Gobind Ghat manager Sewa Singh said around 10 pilgrims, while returning from the shrine on Sunday evening, stopped to click photos when the avalanche struck.

“Rescue teams from the SDRF, the ITBP and the gurdwara rushed to the spot. While five persons were safely rescued, Kamaljit fell down. Her body was recovered the next morning,” he said.

Meanwhile, the yatra was resumed after the authorities concerned gave the nod and snow was cleared from the path leading to the shrine.