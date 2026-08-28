Analogue paneer sale banned across Punjab ahead of festive season

The Food and Drug Administration has imposed a statewide ban on analogue, or non-dairy, paneer ahead of the festive season on account of food safety violations and potential health risks. The Commissioner of Food Safety issued prohibition orders under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after reports that some food business operators were selling products made with vegetable oils, fats and non-dairy ingredients as genuine paneer.

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The administration has directed designated officers and food safety teams to conduct regular and surprise inspections at dairy units, paneer manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, cold stores and warehouses. Officials will also examine transportation networks involved in paneer distribution.

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Hotels, restaurants, dhabas, caterers and institutional kitchens have been instructed to maintain records showing the sources of their paneer. Any food business operator found manufacturing, storing, transporting or distributing analogue paneer will face action under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

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Analogue paneer commonly contains vegetable oils, palm oil, hydrogenated fats, starches, emulsifying salts and other additives. Health experts have raised concerns over its nutritional profile, particularly its potentially higher saturated and trans-fat content compared with traditional dairy paneer.

Unlike dairy paneer, which provides protein, calcium and essential amino acids, highly processed alternatives may offer fewer nutritional benefits. Higher sodium levels may also be a concern for people with hypertension.

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Experts advise consumers to purchase paneer from trusted dairies or certified brands and check ingredient labels carefully. Products listing vegetable oils, starches or multiple stabilisers should be avoided.

People with heart disease or high cholesterol should be particularly cautious about highly processed paneer products. Children who depend on paneer as a regular protein source should preferably consume fresh dairy paneer.

The state’s latest action comes ahead of increased festive-season demand, when food safety officials typically intensify surveillance to curb adulteration and mislabelling.