Anandpur Sahib hydel canal faces neglect, power generation takes hit

Anandpur Sahib hydel canal, a 34-km lifeline for hydroelectric generation in the region, is in a state of severe neglect.

The deteriorating condition of the canal is not only a sign of administrative apathy but also a significant contributor to the loss of crores of rupees in revenue for Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) due to disrupted power generation.

The canal originates from Nangal and ends in the Sutlej at Lohand Khad. It supplies water to two hydroelectric power houses — Ganguwal and Kotla — which together generate around 130 MW of power. The electricity produced here is among the cheapest for the PSPCL, costing just 30 paise per unit.

However, due to lack of regular cleaning and maintenance, the canal is choked with vegetation.

PSPCL sources said it would be difficult to recall when the canal was cleaned comprehensively last time.

“Only three civil wing employees have been tasked with maintaining the entire 30 km stretch. One person can effectively handle only 1 km, so ideally 30 people are needed,” said a PSPCL official on the condition of anonymity.

The vegetation in canal leads to frequent blockages, forcing the PSPCL to shut down power generation multiple times a year. These shutdowns, referred to as trashing incidents, result in the loss of hydroelectric power worth crores annually, the sources said.

“The condition has deteriorated to the point where regular maintenance won’t suffice. A special drive is needed first. Then rope in a permanent staff team for routine upkeep,” said a senior engineer.

A proposal to enhance the capacity of the canal and generate an additional 5 MW of power has been ignored by the higher authorities. Engineers at Ganguwal and Kotla have recommended increasing the canal’s water-carrying capacity by 1,000 cusecs with an investment of Rs 4 crore. If implemented, the minor upgrade could yield substantial returns in power generation.

Despite the low investment cost and clear economic benefit, the proposal remains buried in bureaucratic files.

Anandpur Sahib Hydel Channel SDO (Civil) Tejbir Singh, said, “There are budget and manpower constraints. We have just three people who are not in a position to maintain 68 km (two sides of 34-km canal). We have sent a proposal to hire manpower through outsourcing or for a special tender to clean vegetation from inside the canal. However, the proposal has not yet been accepted by the higher authorities,” he said.