Anandpur Sahib to get heritage street modelled after Amritsar’s iconic street to commemorate Sikh legacy

The historic city of Anandpur Sahib, the birthplace of the Khalsa and a cornerstone of Sikh heritage, is set to undergo a major beautification drive with the development of a heritage street on the lines of the famed one in Amritsar. The tourism department of Punjab government has proposed the project such that it coincides with the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Official sources said the heritage street would be developed along the main road leading to Takht Shri Keshgarh Sahib, one of the five Takhts (seats of authority) in Sikhism. The stretch will undergo thematic transformation, with shopfronts and street architecture redesigned to reflect the rich cultural and spiritual legacy of Anandpur Sahib.

Ropar Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Singh Walia confirmed the development and expressed optimism over the cooperation received from local shopkeepers. “Most of the shopkeepers running businesses along the Keshgarh Sahib road have given their nod to start the project. Their consent is crucial, as the aim is to preserve the essence of the city's history while enhancing its visual and spiritual appeal,” he said.

He added that the design of the street would mirror the architectural harmony seen in the Heritage Street of Amritsar, which connects the Golden Temple with the rest of the city and has become a major attraction for pilgrims and tourists alike.

In addition to this, a separate proposal has also been sent to the state government to develop the road leading from Takht Shri Keshgarh Sahib to Gurdwara Shehganj Sahib, another significant site in the city. The plan envisions a broader makeover of Anandpur Sahib’s religious and historic landmarks to attract visitors from across India and the Sikh diaspora worldwide.

“Anandpur Sahib is not just a city, it is the soul of Sikh history. From the foundation of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh to the legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur, every stone here tells a story. It is the responsibility of the state to showcase this heritage in a dignified and welcoming manner,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

With plans taking shape and groundwork soon to begin, the heritage street promises to transform the spiritual ambience of Anandpur Sahib while enhancing the city’s tourism potential.