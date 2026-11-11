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Home / Punjab / Anandpur Sahib tops Punjab in Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26

Anandpur Sahib tops Punjab in Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26

City secures 1st position in Swachh Shehar category; President Droupadi Murmu confers award at ceremony in New Delhi

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:40 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Anandpur Sahib bags top position in Punjab
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Anandpur Sahib has secured the first position in Punjab in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26 in the Swachh Shehar category.

The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu to Mayor Saurabh Joshi and Local Bodies Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who represents the constituency, during a felicitation ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

The 10th edition of the annual cleanliness assessment, organised by the Department of Urban Development under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), was conducted under the theme ‘Swachhata Ki Nayi Pehel – Badhayein Haath, Karein Safai Saath’.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and Minister of State Tokhan Sahu were also present at the award ceremony.

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