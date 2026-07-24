Anganwadi staff to get Rs 60L life cover in Punjab

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday held meetings with representatives of five Education Department unions, two anganwadi unions and one outsourced employee union to address pending concerns of state workers.

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He directed the Social Security Department to ensure life insurance cover of at least Rs 60 lakh for anganwadi workers by tying up with banks that disburse their salaries. An official release said the meetings reflected the government’s commitment to engage directly with employees and resolve their grievances.

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Cheema assured union leaders that the government was working to deliver positive outcomes. “The Bhagwant Mann government is working diligently to expedite these processes and deliver results for all affected employees shortly,” he said.