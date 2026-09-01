​Tension flared up outside the local police station here after angry family members and local residents gheraoed the premises following the recovery of a 12-year-old boy’s body from a nearby distributary.

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The protesters accused the deceased's three companions of hiding the incident and demanded strict legal action against them.

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​According to relatives and family members, Anmol, a Class 7 student, had gone to the canal on Sadiq Road along with three of his friends on Sunday. While bathing in the distributary, the boy was swept away by the strong water currents. However, instead of informing the police or the victim’s family immediately, his companions allegedly concealed the incident and fled the spot.

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​The matter came to light after the family started searching for the missing child and lodged a police complaint. Following an extensive search operation, the boy’s body was fished out of the canal water on Tuesday.

​Aggrieved family members alleged foul play and intentional delay in reporting the accident, claiming that crucial time was lost due to the silence of the victim's friends. Demanding a thorough and impartial probe into the circumstances leading to the drowning, the protesters squatted outside the police station and raised slogans demanding justice.

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​Senior police officials arrived at the scene to pacify the agitated crowd and assured them that a comprehensive investigation is underway. Further police action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and statements from all involved parties.