Announced in 2019, 4 STPs yet to see the light of day in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, April 15

In 2019, the state government announced to set up three STPs having 2 MLD (million litres per day) capacity each at Bhadson, Sanour and Ghanour and a fourth STP (12 MLD capacity) in Nabha.

So far, ground work has only commenced at the STPs in Ghanour and Nabha and the ones at Bhadson and Sanour are stuck in limbo.

Patiala city, which produces over 92 MLD waste water, is treated at STPs in Shermajra (46+15 MLD capacity) and Ablowal (10 MLD capacity) villages. Sources in the Patiala Municipal Corporation said, “The STPs at Shermajra and Ablowal receive more than 80 MLD of waste water daily. Combined capacity of both the STPs is 71 MLD. The excess untreated water flows directly into the adjoining water bodies.”

Davinderpal Singh, an RTI activist, said, “We have written to the Patiala MC numerous times, but to no avail. Untreated water is getting discharged into the drains.”

Hardev Singh of Markal Colony said, “Residents living along the Jacob drain and the Model Town drain have severe health issues as untreated water flows directly into them.”

Arvinder Khurana, Sub-Divisional Engineer, Water Supply and Sewerage Board, said, “A 2 MLD plant has also been proposed for Ghagga. The work has yet not started.”

Narayan Das, XEN, Patiala MC, said, “The present capacity of the STPs is only 71 MLD. Untreated water flows into the Jacob drain and the Model Town drain, which merge into the Ghaggar.”

Jugal Kishore, XEN, Water Supply and Sewerage Board, said, “Two STPs in Rajpura and one each in Samana and Patran are functional. The work at Ghanour and Nabha is expected to be completed before June. Paper work to set up the STPs at Sanour and Bhadson is under process.”

Rohit Singla, Environmental Engineer, Punjab Pollution Control Board, said, “We keep on collecting water samples from different locations. We issued a show-cause notice to the Patiala MC when the STP at Ablowal village was found non-operational.”

Further, as a part of beautification of seasonal rivulets— Badi Nadi and Choti Nadi—work to set up two STPs (26 MLD and 15 MLD capacities) has been going on since 2020.