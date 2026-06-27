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Home / Punjab / Another accused arrested in Bathinda petrol bomb attack

Another accused arrested in Bathinda petrol bomb attack

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Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 11:24 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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The Bathinda police have arrested the third accused in the petrol bomb attack on a homoeopathic clinic near the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office. The arrest comes two days after two others were held in a joint operation with the Counter Intelligence wing.

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The third accused, Sandeep Singh, was caught while trying to flee on the ring road. The police said he had allegedly come into contact with a foreign-based criminal network, though links to Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti were still being verified.

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The clinic owner’s wife, Dr Rajni Jindal, claimed she received a WhatsApp call and messages from someone identifying himself as Bhatti shortly after the attack.

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