Another accused arrested in Bathinda petrol bomb attack

The Bathinda police have arrested the third accused in the petrol bomb attack on a homoeopathic clinic near the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office. The arrest comes two days after two others were held in a joint operation with the Counter Intelligence wing.

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The third accused, Sandeep Singh, was caught while trying to flee on the ring road. The police said he had allegedly come into contact with a foreign-based criminal network, though links to Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti were still being verified.

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The clinic owner’s wife, Dr Rajni Jindal, claimed she received a WhatsApp call and messages from someone identifying himself as Bhatti shortly after the attack.