Home / Punjab / Another accused in Punjab child kidnapping case injured in police encounter

Another accused in Punjab child kidnapping case injured in police encounter

Main accused Jaspreet Singh was killed in encounter with Patiala police on Thursday
Mahesh Sharma
Malerkotla, Updated At : 02:30 PM Mar 14, 2025 IST
Malerkotla police with the weapon recovered from the kidnappers.
Another accused involved in the Seehan Daud child kidnapping case was injured in firing by cops posted at CIA wing of Malerkotla done in self-defence on Friday morning.

Harpreet Singh of Bathan in Amargarh, arrested along with Ravi Bhinder of Jaggowal village, received a bullet injury in the leg when he allegedly tried to flee after firing from a pistol retrieved from the outskirts of Salar village. No cops were injured in the crossfire.

Three Patiala cops were injured during the encounter that took place at Mandaur village in Nabha on Thursday. Jaspreet Singh, the main accused in the kidnapping case, had succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Patiala after the encounter.

Malerkotla SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said Harpreet was injured while trying to escape from police custody during a follow-up operation to recover illegal weapons near Salar village.

The encounter took place a day after the police rescued seven-year-old Bhawkirat Singh from Seehan Daud within 24 hours of his kidnapping with the arrest of accused Harpreet and Ravi, who had kidnapped the child on a motorcycle on Wednesday evening.

The main accused, Jaspreet, was killed in retaliatory action after he tried to flee in an SUV and opened fire on the police at Mandour village on Nabha Road.

The child was recovered by the Patiala police from Jaspreet on the basis of the information received from Harpreet and Ravi.

DGP Gaurav Yadav announced Rs 10 lakh in cash and promotions for the policemen involved in the operation.

