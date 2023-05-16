Another arrest by VB in orchard relief scam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh May 15

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested Satish Bansal, a resident of Vishal Nagar, Bathinda, who is an accused in the alleged guava tree compensation scam at Bakarpur village in SAS Nagar district.

A spokesperson for the VB said Bansal was reportedly a partner in a firm, Aggarwal Steel Industries, along with Chanchal Kumar and his wife Praveen Lata, residents of Bathinda. In this case, Parveen Lata and Mukesh Jindal, brother of Chanchal Kumar, are behind bars as accused.

He said Aggarwal Steel Industries, through Bansal, Praveen Lata and Des Raj, father of Mukesh Jindal, purchased three acres in equal shares at Bakarpur village in February 2018.

After purchasing the land, they planted guava plants on it as they were aware that the land was under acquisition. The accused, in alleged connivance with officials of the Revenue and Horticulture departments, and GMADA, allegedly got crores of rupees as wrongful compensation by showing the saplings to have been planted since 2016.

The spokesperson said Bansal received a compensation of Rs 1.54 crore for plants on his 12 kanal and 13 marla land, whereas his firm was the owner of only eight kanals.

Received Rs 1.54 cr compensation

A spokesperson for the VB said accused Satish Bansal received a compensation of Rs 1.54 crore for plants on his 12 kanal and 13 marla land, whereas his firm was the owner of only eight kanals