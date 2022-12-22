Another arrest in Harman Deep Singh’s murder case

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 21

With the arrest of one more suspect, Manpreet Singh of Chak Ram Singhwala village in Bathinda, in the kidnapping and killing case of 20-year-old Harman Deep Singh of Kotbhai village, the police today claimed that seven persons had now been arrested in the case.

Muktsar SSP Opinderjit Singh Ghuman said efforts were afoot to nab the remaining four suspects, including a minor girl.

The other six arrested in this case are Navjot Singh, his wife Ramandeep Kaur, their relative Gursewak Singh, Malkit Singh, Jagmeet Singh and Mandeep Singh.

Harman was allegedly kidnapped from his village on November 25, killed the same day, but his mutilated body was found from fields of Sham Khera village recently.

1 more held in ‘skeleton’ case