 Another batch of govt school principals from Punjab to visit Singapore : The Tribune India

Another batch of govt school principals from Punjab to visit Singapore

Governor Banwarilal Purohit had asked CM to explain the process of selecting the principals after first batch was sent to Singapore

Another batch of govt school principals from Punjab to visit Singapore

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. Tribune file



PTI

Chandigarh, March 2

The Punjab government will send another batch of 30 principals of government schools to Singapore for training, state Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Thursday.

Bains said the batch will be a part of international-level education training at the National Institute of Education International, Singapore from March 4 to March 11.

In a statement, the minister said the aim of the Bhagwant Mann-led government is to make the education system of the state “world class” by bringing qualitative transformation in the government school education.

Last month, the first batch of 36 school principals had gone to Singapore for training. They had participated in a Professional Teacher Training seminar in Singapore from February 6 to 10.

However, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had later asked the chief minister to explain the process of selecting the principals, claiming he received complaints of “malpractices and illegalities”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Rs 1-crore bid for scooter's fancy registration number in Shimla lands 3 non-serious bidders in trouble; Himachal Deputy CM orders FIR

2
Nation

BJP alliance returns to power in Tripura, Nagaland; Conrad Sangma's NPP ahead in Meghalaya

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Amit Shah on Ajnala clash

4
Chandigarh

Commuters harried as Panchkula road blocked for six hours

5
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Lurking menace in Punjab

6
Trending

FIR filed against Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan in Lucknow over flat worth Rs 86 lakh

7
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

8
Chandigarh New Excise Policy

Chandigarh liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

9
Nation

Supreme Court creates panel of PM, Leader of Opposition and CJI to appoint CEC, ECs

10
Nation

Hindenburg-Adani report: Supreme Court asks market regulator SEBI to probe manipulation of stock prices

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

PM Modi addressing party cadres at BJP headquarters after Assembly poll results of 3 northeastern states

Northeast results bust myth that minorities don’t accept BJP, Kerala is next: PM Modi

Results a reflection of India’s deep faith in democracy, say...

EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, discuss situation along LAC

EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin; focus on border situation

Discussions on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' m...

BJP wins Tripura, piggy-backs on regional partners to clinch Nagaland and Meghalaya

BJP wins Tripura, piggy-backs on regional partners to clinch Nagaland and Meghalaya

PM Modi credits BJP’s consistent wins in states, including t...

Hathras rape-murder case: UP court acquits 3, holds one guilty

Hathras rape-murder case: UP court acquits 3, holds one guilty

Victim's family to move High Court

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Home Minister Amit Shah; state-Centre to work together on security

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets HM Amit Shah, discusses Ajnala incident; Centre sends 18 CRPF-RAF companies

Mann briefs Shah about circumstances leading to Ajnala incid...


Cities

View All

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Teachers object to govt decision on changing principals under School of Eminence scheme

Post-Ajnala clash, Akal Takht panel to discuss norms for carrying Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop'

The GNDU order that wasn’t

New CP, Border Range DIG join office

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

City liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

Chandigarh liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

Chandigarh registers 5% GST growth in February

Administration to lay 38 km of new cycle tracks in Chandigarh this year

Will resolve fire NOC issue: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Chandigarh MC to bring more owners within property tax ambit

DGCA officer, wife commit suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

JNU withdraws new rules stipulating fines up to Rs 50,000 for violence, dharna on campus

Delhi L-G approved panel to suggest ways to address unauthorised telephone communication in jails

Light showers, Delhi, Gurugram’s AQI improves slightly

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50,000 fine for violence, dharna on campus; students term it 'draconian'

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests SHO, head constable in graft case

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP likely to rope in new face

Councillor, SAD leader join AAP

Vajra Corps celebrates 73rd Raising Day at Jalandhar Cantt

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

Couple arrested with 2.1-kg heroin

Woman ends life; mother-in-law, husband, booked

Road dug up for laying sewer pipe troubles commuters

Urban Vihar Colony residents irked over rising dog bite cases

Dispute over ~3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Dispute over Rs 3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Zila Parishad employees found absent

Science Fest at Punjabi varsity concludes

PSPCL Director (Commercial) assumes charge

SSP told to conduct probe, register FIR against suspects