Another batch of govt school principals from Punjab to visit Singapore

Chandigarh, March 2
The Punjab government will send another batch of 30 principals of government schools to Singapore for training, state Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Thursday.
Bains said the batch will be a part of international-level education training at the National Institute of Education International, Singapore from March 4 to March 11.
In a statement, the minister said the aim of the Bhagwant Mann-led government is to make the education system of the state “world class” by bringing qualitative transformation in the government school education.
Last month, the first batch of 36 school principals had gone to Singapore for training. They had participated in a Professional Teacher Training seminar in Singapore from February 6 to 10.
However, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had later asked the chief minister to explain the process of selecting the principals, claiming he received complaints of “malpractices and illegalities”.
