Another Beant case convict gets bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

Dr Aman Inder Singh Sandhu, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, has granted bail to Shamsher Singh, who was convicted of assassinating former Chief Minister Beant Singh.

Earlier, Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha, and Gurmeet Singh, two other convicts in the same case, were released from Chandigarh’s Model Jail, Burail, on bail by the CJM court, in compliance with the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order.

A resident of Ukai Jattan village, Rajpura, Shamsher was awarded life imprisonment by the Special CBI Court, Chandigarh, on August 1, 2007, for the former CM’s assassination.

The convict filed the bail application in the wake of the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order passed in January to release all those convicts on regular bail who had completed their life sentences but the decision with regard to their permanent release was pending before the competent authorities.

On July 20, the CJM court had fixed two-months time to decide the recommendation for the premature release of Shamsher, who has already undergone imprisonment of over 27 years.