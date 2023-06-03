Another Beant case convict granted bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

Gurmeet Singh, convicted in the assassination case of former CM Beant Singh, was granted bail by a Chandigarh court on Friday.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Aman Inder Singh Sandhu granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 2 lakh each.

Six jailed in 2007 In May, convict Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha, was also released from the Model Burail Jail

A CBI court had on August 1, 2007, sentenced six persons to life imprisonment

Advocates Jaspal Singh Manjhpur and Dilsher Singh Jandiala had filed the application in view of the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court passed in January 2023 to grant bail to all those convicts who had completed their life sentences, but the decision as regards to their permanent release was pending before the competent authorities.

Earlier, Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha, another convict, was released from the Model Burail Jail on bail in May 2023 by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, in compliance with the high court’s order.

Lodged in the Burail Jail, Gurmeet had sought release on the grounds that he had already completed around 27 years of his sentence in the case. He also contended that he should not be discriminated against because various other life convicts had already been released on completion of their 14-year sentence.

“The case was forwarded by the Additional Inspector General of Prisons, UT, with the request to take decision regarding his premature release. The HC had granted three months’ time which expired on May 20. However, till date, no decision has been taken by the government. As such, the convict is entitled to be released on bail,” said the court.